BRIEF-US Foods Holding Corp files for common stock offering of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods Holding Corp files for common stock offering of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* US Foods Holding Corp - In the offering, selling stockholders are offering common shares, co will not receive any proceeds from the offering Source text: [bit.ly/2jeqhMK] Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020