2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-US Foods Holding Corp files for common stock offering of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Jan 13 US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods Holding Corp files for common stock offering of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* US Foods Holding Corp - In the offering, selling stockholders are offering common shares, co will not receive any proceeds from the offering Source text: [bit.ly/2jeqhMK] Further company coverage:
