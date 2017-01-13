BRIEF-US Foods Holding sees net sales for 52-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be about $23 bln

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 US Foods Holding Corp -
* US Foods Holding Corp says net sales for 52-week period ended December 31, 2016 are expected to be approximately $23.0 billion
* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately by 2.9% in fiscal 2016
* Says net income for fiscal 2016 is expected to be between $203 million and $213 million
* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately 4.1% in fiscal 2016 Q4
* Fy2016 revenue view $22.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jf4wMm] Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020