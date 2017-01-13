版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-CafeX Communications says announced exclusive agreement with Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corporation

Jan 13 Itochu Corp

* CafeX Communications says announced exclusive agreement with Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corporation

* CafeX Communications-Under agreement, Itochu has right to market,distribute, license all software products and related maintenance services of CafeX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
