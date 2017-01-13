版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Swift Energy implements a reduction in workforce, which will result in a reduction of total employees by about 45 pct primarily at Houston HQ

Jan 13 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Co - Implementing a reduction in workforce, which will result in a reduction of total employees by about 45% primarily at Houston HQ

* Swift Energy Co - Expects that it will record pre-tax expenses in Q1 of 2017 of approximately $3.25 million Source text: [bit.ly/2jetnQO] Further company coverage:
