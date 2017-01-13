BRIEF-Panera Bread menu is now 100 pct clean

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Panera Bread Co :
* Panera - entire U.S. Food menu, panera at home products are now free from all artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, colors from artificial sources
* Panera Bread-entire U.S. food menu,portfolio of Panera at home products free from artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, artificial colors
* Says many of additives removed - notably FD&C colors, sodium benzoate, sodium nitrite and sodium phosphate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020