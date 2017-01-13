BRIEF-Braeburn Pharmaceuticals' Probuphine implant receives J-code by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Jan 13 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Braeburn pharmaceuticals' Probuphine implant receives j-code by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals says new J-code (J0570) became effective January 1, 2017

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has granted a healthcare common procedure coding system (HCPCS) code