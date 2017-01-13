版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Braeburn Pharmaceuticals' Probuphine implant receives J-code by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Jan 13 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Braeburn pharmaceuticals' Probuphine implant receives j-code by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals says new J-code (J0570) became effective January 1, 2017

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has granted a healthcare common procedure coding system (HCPCS) code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
