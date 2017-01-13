版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Land and Buildings says Brookdale Senior Living's NAV is at least $25/share

Jan 13 Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC:

* Land and Buildings comments on reports of Brookdale Senior Living's sales process

* Believe Brookdale Senior Living's net asset value is at least $25/share Source text for Eikon:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐