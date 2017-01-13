BRIEF-Land and Buildings says Brookdale Senior Living's NAV is at least $25/share

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC:
* Land and Buildings comments on reports of Brookdale Senior Living's sales process
* Believe Brookdale Senior Living's net asset value is at least $25/share
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020