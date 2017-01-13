版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-CEO Barry Sloane reports 6.83 pct stake in Newtek Business Services as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing

Jan 13 Newtek Business Services Corp -

* CEO Barry Sloane reports 6.83 percent stake in Newtek Business Services Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j81Q1a) Further company coverage:
