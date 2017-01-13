BRIEF-CEO Barry Sloane reports 6.83 pct stake in Newtek Business Services as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Newtek Business Services Corp -
* CEO Barry Sloane reports 6.83 percent stake in Newtek Business Services Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020