BRIEF-Blackrock CEO Fink says if the roll out of Trump's growth initiaves are slower, then the markets are ahead of themselves - CNBC

Jan 13 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says if the roll out of growth initiaves by President-elect Trump are slower, then the markets are ahead of themselves - CNBC

* Blackrock CEO says "I believe the global ecosystem of the world needs a strong US-Chinese relationship" - CNBC
