BRIEF-JPMorgan sees Q1 2017 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ

Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Sees 1Q17 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ

* Expect 1Q17 CCB expense to be up by $150mm QoQ

* Sees 1Q17 asset management revenue to be slightly less than $3 billion

* Qtrly firm NII up $553 million YoY and up $163 million QoQ with NIM down 2bps QoQ

* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.4 billion, up 31% YoY

* Expect 1Q17 commercial banking expense to be $775 million +/-