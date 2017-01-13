版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan sees Q1 2017 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ

Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Sees 1Q17 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ

* Expect 1Q17 CCB expense to be up by $150mm QoQ

* Sees 1Q17 asset management revenue to be slightly less than $3 billion

* Qtrly firm NII up $553 million YoY and up $163 million QoQ with NIM down 2bps QoQ

* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.4 billion, up 31% YoY

* Expect 1Q17 commercial banking expense to be $775 million +/- Source text (bit.ly/2iP5LyQ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐