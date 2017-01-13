BRIEF-JPMorgan sees Q1 2017 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Sees 1Q17 firmwide net interest income to be up modestly QoQ
* Expect 1Q17 CCB expense to be up by $150mm QoQ
* Sees 1Q17 asset management revenue to be slightly less than $3 billion
* Qtrly firm NII up $553 million YoY and up $163 million QoQ with NIM down 2bps QoQ
* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.4 billion, up 31% YoY
* Expect 1Q17 commercial banking expense to be $775 million +/-
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020