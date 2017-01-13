BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended Jan. 8, 2017

Jan 13 Vail Resorts Inc -
* Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the
season-to-date period ended January 8, 2017
* Season-To-Date total lift ticket revenue at company's
North American Mountain Resorts was up 4.3% compared to prior
year
* Says retail/rental revenue for North American resort store
locations was down 2.0% compared to prior year season-to-date
period
* Season-To-Date ski school revenue was up 1.5% and dining
revenue was down 6.4% compared to prior year season-to-date
period
* Expect to achieve full year performance within resort
reported ebitda guidance range issued on December 9, 2016
* Season-To-Date total skier visits for North American
mountain resorts were down 13.2% compared to prior year
season-to-date
