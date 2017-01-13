版本:
BRIEF-Deere & Co's CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Rajesh Kalathur's FY 2016 total compensation $4.1 million versus $4.6 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jeFld6) Further company coverage:
