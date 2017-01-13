BRIEF-Deere & Co's CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Deere & Co
* CEO Samuel Allen's FY 2016 total compensation $18.6 million versus $18.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Rajesh Kalathur's FY 2016 total compensation $4.1 million versus $4.6 million in FY 2015
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020