BRIEF-Rocky Brands announces new military contracts

Jan 13 Rocky Brands Inc -

* Received new orders to produce hot weather combat boots and temperate weather combat boots for U.S. Military

* Company expects to begin fulfilling both orders in first half of 2017

* Hot weather boot contract is for one year and is for approximately $8.4 million

* Temperate weather boot contract is for three years and is for approximately $30 million