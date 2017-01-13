BRIEF-Rocky Brands announces new military contracts

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Rocky Brands Inc -
* Received new orders to produce hot weather combat boots and temperate weather combat boots for U.S. Military
* Company expects to begin fulfilling both orders in first half of 2017
* Hot weather boot contract is for one year and is for approximately $8.4 million
* Temperate weather boot contract is for three years and is for approximately $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020