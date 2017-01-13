版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources says priced registered public offering of aggregate of 4.8 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $2.01/share - SEC filing

Jan 13 Uranium Resources Inc

* Uranium Resources says priced registered public offering of aggregate of 4.8 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $2.01/share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
