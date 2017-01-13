版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ally Financial sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

Jan 13 Ally Financial Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
