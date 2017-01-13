BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing
* Silence Therapeutics says acquired Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' common stock in order to facilitate discussions regarding possible transaction
* Silence Therapeutics says transaction could include, but not limited to, product licensing, research and development collaboration, technology sharing or potential corporate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020