BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing

Jan 13 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing

* Silence Therapeutics says acquired Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' common stock in order to facilitate discussions regarding possible transaction

* Silence Therapeutics says transaction could include, but not limited to, product licensing, research and development collaboration, technology sharing or potential corporate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
