公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Susquehanna Advisors Group reports passive stake of 6.5% in Basic Energy Services as on Dec 23, 2016

Jan 13 Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc:

* Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc reports passive stake of 6.5 percent in Basic Energy Services Inc as on December 23, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2jMbDgy) Further company coverage:
