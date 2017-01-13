版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 5.21 pct passive stake in China Biologic Products

Jan 13 China Biologic Products Inc

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 5.21 percent passive stake in China Biologic Products Inc as of december 31 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jfbYrf Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐