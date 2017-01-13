版本:
BRIEF-Norman Pessin reports 5.2 pct stake in Champions Oncology

Jan 13 Champions Biotechnology Inc

* Norman Pessin reports 5.2 percent stake in champions Oncology Inc as of January 12 - sec filing

* Norman Pessin - purchased Champions Oncology shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text : bit.ly/2iPxXS2 Further company coverage:
