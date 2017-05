BRIEF-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS SAYS GEOGRAPHIC ORION EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT TECHNICAL ISSUE WITH MAIN ENGINE

Jan 13 LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC

* ON DEC 27, 2016, 102-GUEST NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ORION EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT TECHNICAL ISSUE WITH MAIN ENGINE

* FOR 2017, COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS IMPACT ON REVENUE WILL BE BETWEEN NINE AND TEN MILLION DOLLARS- SEC FILING

* EXPECT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ORION WILL BE OUT OF SERVICE FOR FIVE VOYAGES, RETURN TO REGULARLY SCHEDULED OPERATION IN APRIL 2017