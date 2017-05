BRIEF-GTT COMMUNICATIONS ENTERS INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $700 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Jan 13 GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC

* ON JANUARY 9, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $700 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $75 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY

* MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FACILITY IS JANUARY 9, 2024 AND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IS JANUARY 9, 2022

* PROCEEDS OF TERM LOAN FACILITY WERE USED TO PAY PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN CO'S ACQUISITION OF HIBERNIA NGS LIMITED

* IN ADDITION, CO MAY REQUEST INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AND/OR INCREMENTAL REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $150 MILLION