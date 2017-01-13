版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia confirms in early talks to combine with Endeavour Mining

Jan 13 Acacia Mining Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Notes recent media speculation regarding a potential combination with Endeavour Mining Corporation

* Says confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible combination with Endeavour

* May or may not result in agreement of a transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
