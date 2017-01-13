版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 07:33 BJT

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark

Jan 13 Warner Bros:

* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
