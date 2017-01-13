版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Amerco files for potential mixed shelf offering

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* Amerco files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2ilpc65 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐