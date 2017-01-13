BRIEF-Johnson Controls International says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Chairman and CEO Alex A. Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 million - SEC filing
* Johnson Controls CEO Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation includes $27 million related to stock/unit awards
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020