公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六

BRIEF-Johnson Controls International says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 mln - SEC filing

Jan 13 Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Chairman and CEO Alex A. Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation was $46.4 million - SEC filing

* Johnson Controls CEO Molinaroli's 2016 total compensation includes $27 million related to stock/unit awards Source text (bit.ly/2ilsyWP) Further company coverage:
