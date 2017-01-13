版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六

BRIEF-Stonepine Capital Management reports a 6 pct passive stake in Biodelivery Sciences International as of Jan 3, 2017

Jan 13 Stonepine Capital Management LLC:

* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports a 6 percent passive stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc as of Jan 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iR1ESL) Further company coverage:
