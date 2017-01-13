版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Glu Mobile says it now owns entire stake in Crowdstar

Jan 13 Glu Mobile Inc

* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐