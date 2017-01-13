版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase declares preferred stock dividend

Jan 13 Jpmorgan Chase & Co :

* JPMorgan Chase declares preferred stock dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
