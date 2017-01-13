版本:
BRIEF-U.S. FDA extends review period for Baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment

Jan 13 Incyte Corp

* U.S. FDA extends review period for baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment

* Incyte Corp says delay does not affect Lilly's previously-issued financial guidance for 2017

* Incyte - FDA extended action date to allow time to review additional data analyses recently submitted by Lilly in response to FDA's information requests

* Incyte- Submission of additional information was determined by FDA to constitute major amendment to NDA, resulting in extension of PDUFA date by 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
