BRIEF-U.S. FDA extends review period for Baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Incyte Corp
* U.S. FDA extends review period for baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment
* Incyte Corp says delay does not affect Lilly's previously-issued financial guidance for 2017
* Incyte - FDA extended action date to allow time to review additional data analyses recently submitted by Lilly in response to FDA's information requests
* Incyte- Submission of additional information was determined by FDA to constitute major amendment to NDA, resulting in extension of PDUFA date by 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.