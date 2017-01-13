版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 07:31 BJT

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing

Jan 13 Walt Disney Co :

* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Walt Disney Co says CFO Christine M. Mccarthy 2016 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2ipnFqO) Further company coverage:
