BRIEF-Michael Lynton to step down as corporate executive officer of Sony and CEO of Sony Entertainment

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Sony Corp
* Michael Lynton to step down as Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Corporation and CEO of Sony Entertainment
* Lynton will step down as Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Corp and CEO of Sony Entertainment effective Feb 2, to be Chairman of Board of Snap Inc.
* For the next six months, Lynton will stay on as Co-CEO of Sony Entertainment Source text : bit.ly/2iRfoNu Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.