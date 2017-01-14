BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia

Jan 13 Moody's Corp :
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of
justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* Moody's - will pay $437.5 million civil penalty to DOJ to
resolve potential civil claims asserted under financial
institutions reform, recovery and enforcement act
* Says company has also agreed to pay $426.3 million, to be
divided among participating states and district of Columbia
* Says estimated impact is an approximate $702 million
after-tax charge or approximately $3.62 per share
* Financial impact to company will be recorded in Q4 of 2016
* Moody's - agreed to maintain for next five years, number
of existing compliance measures and to implement and maintain
certain additional measures over same period
