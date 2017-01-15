版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources announces pricing of $9.7 mln public offering

Jan 16 Uranium Resources Inc :

* Uranium Resources announces pricing of $9.7 million public

* Priced a registered public offering of an aggregate of 4.8 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $2.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
