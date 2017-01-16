BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business

BRIEF-Better online solutions reports qtrly EPS of $0.05
* Better online solutions reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
Jan 16 Andersons Inc :
* Andersons to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
* Retail closings will have no impact on company's grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail operations
* Andersons - closing will eliminate about 650 positions in Toledo area, 400 positions in Columbus, of which about 75 percent are part-time positions
* Full financial impact of this closure has not been determined
* Expects to record pre-tax impairment charges on long-lived assets related to retail segment of about $6.5 million in q4 of 2016
* Andersons - expects to record pre-tax charge in range of $9 to $14 million in first half of 2017 for severance costs, other costs associated with closure
* Anticipates that full carrying value of its inventory may not be recoverable during store liquidation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Better online solutions reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Emerald Expositions reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* In presentation - executed $28 million of real estate sales out of over $700 million in bids received to date on over 60 properties