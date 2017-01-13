版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ, citing sources

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources

Source text - on.wsj.com/2j8r5QZ

