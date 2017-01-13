版本:
BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas announces extension of CCAA stay

Jan 13 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher oil and gas limited announces extension of ccaa stay

* Connacher -obtained order from court extending period of court-ordered stay of proceedings against connacher under ccaa until june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
