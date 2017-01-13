版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies issues statement regarding magicJack Vocaltec

Jan 13 Carnegie Technologies:

* Carnegie Technologies issues statement regarding magicJack Vocaltec Ltd

* "Carnegie is still interested in presenting an all-cash offer to acquire magicJack" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐