BRIEF-Wal-Mart says Jeremy King promoted to EVP, U.S. CTO

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
* Jeremy King has been promoted to EVP and U.S. Chief Technology Officer - Wal-Mart internal memo
* Tony Rogers, chief marketing officer will lead unified marketing organization, which includes experts from U.S. Stores, Walmart.com, Jet.com - Wal-Mart
* Liza Landsman has been promoted to president of Jet.com - Wal-Mart internal memo Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020