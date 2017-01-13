BRIEF-Wal-Mart says Jeremy King promoted to EVP, U.S. CTO

Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Jeremy King has been promoted to EVP and U.S. Chief Technology Officer - Wal-Mart internal memo

* Tony Rogers, chief marketing officer will lead unified marketing organization, which includes experts from U.S. Stores, Walmart.com, Jet.com - Wal-Mart

* Liza Landsman has been promoted to president of Jet.com - Wal-Mart internal memo