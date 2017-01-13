BRIEF-Takata reaches settlement agreement with U.S. Department of justice

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Takata Corp
* Takata reaches settlement agreement with u.s. Department of justice
* Takata corp - settlement fully resolves doj investigation into takata, all subsidiaries, affiliates, including takata's u.s. Subsidiary, tk holdings
* Takata -co also agreed to enhance its corporate compliance program and appoint an independent monitor, who will report to doj for a period of 3 years
* Says "takata deeply regrets circumstances that have led to this situation and remains fully committed to being part of solution" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020