BRIEF-Toyota Motor says did not discuss Mexico operations with VP-elect Pence

Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp

* Toyota Motor says confirms toyota executives met with Vice President-Elect Pence on January 10

* Toyota Motor Corp says "we would like to emphasize that Toyota did not discuss our operations in mexico with Vice President- Elect Pence" Source text - toyota.us/2jNmWET Further company coverage:
