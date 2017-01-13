BRIEF-Toyota Motor says did not discuss Mexico operations with VP-elect Pence

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp
* Toyota Motor says confirms toyota executives met with Vice President-Elect Pence on January 10
* Toyota Motor Corp says "we would like to emphasize that Toyota did not discuss our operations in mexico with Vice President- Elect Pence" Source text - toyota.us/2jNmWET Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020