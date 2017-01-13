BRIEF-Viventia Bio files to withdraw IPO filed on Oct. 21, 2015 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
Jan 13 Viventia Bio Inc
* Files to withdraw IPO filed on Oct. 21, 2015 - SEC filing
* Seeking withdrawal of registration statement because Eleven Biotherapeutics acquired all of outstanding capital stock of co from its shareholders
* Filed for U.S. IPO of up to $86.3 million on Oct. 21, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2jg6cG0) Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020
* Says offering of 13.5 million common shares priced at $7.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)