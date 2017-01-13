版本:
2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Viventia Bio files to withdraw IPO filed on Oct. 21, 2015 - SEC filing

Jan 13 Viventia Bio Inc

* Files to withdraw IPO filed on Oct. 21, 2015 - SEC filing

* Seeking withdrawal of registration statement because Eleven Biotherapeutics acquired all of outstanding capital stock of co from its shareholders

* Filed for U.S. IPO of up to $86.3 million on Oct. 21, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2jg6cG0) Further company coverage:
