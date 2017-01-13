版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-MonoSol Rx files patent infringement suit against Biodelivery Sciences International

Jan 13 MonoSol Rx Inc :

* Monosol rx files patent infringement suit against biodelivery sciences international (bdsi)

* Monosol rx -complaint asserts that manufacture, marketing and sale of Bdsi's Belbuca Buccal film product infringes '167 patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
