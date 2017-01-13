版本:
BRIEF-Mercadolibre board approved resolution increasing size of board to 10 directors on Jan. 13, 2017

Jan 13 Mercadolibre Inc :

* Mercadolibre Inc - on January 13, 2017, board approved a resolution increasing size of board to ten directors - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jszWfT) Further company coverage:
