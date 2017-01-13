BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip Eurocash SNC entered into new $2.5 bln senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - on Jan. 12

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Fmc technologies - on jan 12 co and technip eurocash snc entered into a new $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - sec filing
* Fmc technologies - subject to certain conditions, facility agreement be increased to a maximum amount of $3.0 billion
* Fmc technologies - facility agreement will replace co's existing $2.0 billion revolving credit agreement
* Fmc technologies inc-facility agreement will also replace technip eurocash snc's existing eur 1.0 billion multicurrency revolving facility agreement Source text (bit.ly/2ilIMz8) Further company coverage:
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020