版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip Eurocash SNC entered into new $2.5 bln senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - on Jan. 12

Jan 13 Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Fmc technologies - on jan 12 co and technip eurocash snc entered into a new $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - sec filing

* Fmc technologies - subject to certain conditions, facility agreement be increased to a maximum amount of $3.0 billion

* Fmc technologies - facility agreement will replace co's existing $2.0 billion revolving credit agreement

* Fmc technologies inc-facility agreement will also replace technip eurocash snc's existing eur 1.0 billion multicurrency revolving facility agreement Source text (bit.ly/2ilIMz8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐