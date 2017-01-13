BRIEF-Convergys Corp entered into credit agreement with lenders identified therein and Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent on Jan. 11,

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Convergys Corp :
* Convergys Corp says on jan 11, entered into a credit agreement with lenders identified therein and Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent - sec filing
* Convergys Corp says new credit agreement consists of a $215 million unsecured term loan facility and $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* Convergys Corp says on effective date, company incurred $100 million in initial term loan borrowings under new credit agreement
* Convergys Corp says term loan facility and revolving credit facility each mature on January 11, 2022
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020