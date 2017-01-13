版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Oragenics board authorized to increase authorized shares of stock from 100 mln shares to 250 mln shares

Jan 13 Oragenics Inc :

* Oragenics - board authorized to increase authorized shares of stock from 100 million shares to 250 million shares - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jNqM0P) Further company coverage:
