BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces intention to purchase common shares of Savanna Energy services Corp. on the TSX

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Total Energy Services Inc :
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces intention to purchase common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Total energy services inc says purchases of savanna shares may occur from time to time during period commencing on January 16, 2017
* Total Energy Services-number of Savanna shares that may be acquired by total or any of its affiliates is limited to 5% of outstanding savanna shares
* Expiry time for total's offer to acquire all of Savanna shares is 11:59 p.m. (pacific time) on march 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.