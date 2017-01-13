版本:
BRIEF-Viveve Medical entered into waiver, amendment to certain loan, security agreement between Western Alliance Bank, Viveve Inc

Jan 13 Viveve Medical Inc :

* Viveve medical - entered into a waiver and amendment to certain loan, security agreement between western alliance bank, co and viveve, inc

* Viveve medical - bank agreed to waive default resulting from failure to comply with performance to plan revenue covenants of loan agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
