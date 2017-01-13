版本:
BRIEF-Conn's says Coleman Gaines named president, COO of retail

Jan 13 Conn's Inc

* Conn's Inc says Coleman Gaines named president and chief operating officer of retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
