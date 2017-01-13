版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc files for common stock offering of upto $100 mln

Jan 13 Smart Sand Inc :

* Smart Sand Inc files for common stock offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for (bit.ly/2ip9Sk8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐